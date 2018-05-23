Comcast preparing to top Disney's bid for Fox

Comcast says it's getting ready to top Disney's bid for some of 21st Century Fox's assets.

Scroll for more content...

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Comcast says it is preparing to make an all cash bid that will be "a premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney."

The cable operator, which owns NBC Universal, said it is working to arrange financing for the deal. It promised Fox shareholders that its offer would have a termination fee that "would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as the Disney offer."

Disney reached a deal in December to buy Fox's movie studio and regional sports networks as well as cable channels FX and National Geographic in a deal valued at $52.4 billion.