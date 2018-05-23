Will Smith teases social media over official 2018 World Cup song

On your mark ready set let's go!

Hollywood superstar Will Smith has been teasing social media that he's part of a musical quartet which is behind the official 2018 World Cup song.

The multi-talented actor and rapper, best known for his role in "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," posted a picture on Instagram with fellow musician Nicky Jam with the caption, "One Life to Live. Live it Up. #2018FIFAWorldCup."

It's been reported the record will be released on Friday.

In the post, Smith tagged Diplo, an American DJ and Era Istrefi, a singer from Kosovar -- fueling speculation the quartet recorded a song for the event.

FIFA responded cryptically to CNN's request for a comment.

"FIFA and Sony Music have partnered once more to deliver another exciting Official Music Programme for FIFA World Cup fans worldwide," a FIFA spokesperson said. "The line-up of artists and the creative concept behind the 2018 Official Song will be announced soon."

Since creating his Instagram account in December 2017, Smith updates his 15.8 million followers with his everyday life, wisdom or parodies of his son's music video.

Throughout its history, the World Cup has featured many high-profile stars from across the musical spectrum.

In 2014, pop-star Jennifer Lopez featured in the official World Cup song in Brazil with rapper Pitbull.

The pair followed in the footsteps of Colombian singer Shakira who recorded "Waka Waka (This is time for Africa)" in 2010.