Women making history across the nation this political season

Women across the country are making history this political season.

Scroll for more content...

According to the Associated Press, there are 40 women across the country running for governor, including the two Democratic nominees in Georgia. The 40 women running for governor is the most ever, breaking the record set in 1994 when 34 women ran for governor.

There are 309 women running for Congress this year, beating the previous record of 298 people in 2012.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, there have only been seven women elected to US Congress in Georgia History:

Rebecca Latimer Felton- 1922

Karen Handel- 2017 to present

Cynthia A McKinney- 2005 to 2007; 1993 to 2003

Denise Majette- 2003-2005

Iris Faircloth Blitch- 1955-1963

Helen Douglas Mankin- 1946-1947

Florence Reville Gibbs- 1940-1941

Also according to the Center for American Women and Politics, only five women in the history of Georgia have held statewide executive offices:

Kathy Cox- Superintendent of Education from 2003-2010

Karen Handel- Sec. of State from 2007-2009

Angela Elizabeth Speir- Public Service Commissioner from 2003-2009

Cathy Cox- Sec. of State from 1999 to 2007

Linda Schrenko- Superintendent of Education from 1995-2003