Medical examiner rules CDC researcher Timothy Cunningham's death suicide by drowning

The Fulton County Medical Examiner released the cause and manner of death for Timothy Cunningham, the CDC researcher ...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 6:39 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 9:27 PM

The Fulton County Medical Examiner released the cause and manner of death for Timothy Cunningham, the CDS researcher who was found in the Chattahoochee River in early April.

According to the medical examiner, Cunningham's cause of death was drowning, and the manner of his death was a suicide. The autopsy report has not been concluded at this time.

Cunningham's body was found in the Chattahoochee River in early April. He was last seen on February 12. When police searched his residence for information, all of his belongings, including his car and dog, were found at the home.

Cunningham left work sick on February 12 and was not seen again. He was an epidemiologist working in the Centers For Disease Control's chronic disease unit.

