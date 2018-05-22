Mother and son graduate college together

A mother and son are graduating together from Cal State San Marcos this weekend.

Scroll for more content...

Angel Vidrio, 22, walked on stage first Friday evening, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Biology. His mother, Mariana Arevalo, will cross the stage Saturday morning and receive her nursing degree.

"We're both here, we're both graduating, and it's awesome," Arevalo said.

Arevalo was 17 when Angel was born. That put her education on hold.

But when her son was in high school, she wanted to emphasize the importance of education to him. She works as a medical assistant, but she decided to lead by example and go back to school.

In 2011, she started going to Mira Costa, and she started CSUSM in 2014, a year after her son did. Everything else fell into place for them to graduate together.

"I don't really feel like I'm sharing it," Vidrio said. "It's kind of like it's bringing it together, so it's better. It's more unique. It's been a very long road and it's very good for her to have the accomplishment too."