Police dig for body in homicide case on Detroit's east side

Officials from the Detroit Police Police Department and the FBI are searching a location on Detroit's east side for a body in a homicide investigation.

Scroll for more content...

Investigators are in the area of Lappin on Detroit's east side.

According to Detroit Police Captain Mike McGinnis, the homicide victim is possibly buried in a vacant field in the area.

The investigation stems from an incident from 2008. Officers are trying to locate a black male between the ages of 18 and 24.

McGinnis added that officers are looking through their missing persons database and following up on a tip.

At this point, they have not uncovered anything.