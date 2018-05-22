Clear

Police dig for body in homicide case on Detroit's east side

Officials from the Detroit Police Police Department and the FBI are searching a location on Detroit's east side for a...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 3:09 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 9:31 PM

Officials from the Detroit Police Police Department and the FBI are searching a location on Detroit's east side for a body in a homicide investigation.

Investigators are in the area of Lappin on Detroit's east side.

According to Detroit Police Captain Mike McGinnis, the homicide victim is possibly buried in a vacant field in the area.

The investigation stems from an incident from 2008. Officers are trying to locate a black male between the ages of 18 and 24.

McGinnis added that officers are looking through their missing persons database and following up on a tip.

At this point, they have not uncovered anything.

Slightly cooler and a little less humid.
