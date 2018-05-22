Clear

Taco bell serves man on a horse-drawn cart

Not having a motor vehicle wasn't going to stop this man from getting his Taco Bell.Video, taken by Reagen W. ...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 1:39 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 2:41 PM

Not having a motor vehicle wasn't going to stop this man from getting his Taco Bell.

Video, taken by Reagen W. from Litchfield, IL and obtained by KMOV.COM has now gone viral after national media outlets started sharing it.

The viral video shows a man guiding his horse-drawn cart through the Taco Bell drive-thru.

When he pulls up, you can hear the man say, "I need a can of chew and I'm hungry."

Although Taco Bell doesn't sell chew, they do dish out the latter and they were willing to serve this hungry fella.

No word on if he ordered anything for his horses.

