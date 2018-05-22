Mark Zuckerberg apologized to Europe for data scandal, fake news

Mark Zuckerberg has apologized to Europeans for mistakes Facebook has made.

The Facebook CEO was questioned on Tuesday by political leaders and lawmakers at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The group asked him about fake news and extremist content, accused him of "censorship" and suggested Facebook should be broken up into separate companies to increase competition.

At the start of the meeting, Zuckerberg apologized over how Facebook handled issues related to fake news, foreign interference in elections and the personal information of its users.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a mistake and I am sorry for it," he said.

Zuckerberg repeated that Facebook was committed to "significant investments" to "make this right."

He pledged to double the number of people working on Facebook's security and said the investment will "significantly impact [Facebook's] profitability."

"Keeping people safe will always come before maximizing our profits," he said.

Zuckerberg first met the parliament's president Antonio Tajani. He then faced a bigger group of lawmakers, known as the conference of presidents, to answer their questions.

Multiple members of the European Parliament pressed Zuckerberg on whether Facebook is a monopoly, with one asking whether the CEO could convince him that the company does not need to be broken up. Zuckerberg said Facebook exists "in a very competitive space," pointing out people use different tools to communicate.

"From where I sit, it feels like there are new types of media all the time," he said.

The lawmakers also raised the issue of extremist content on Facebook, pressing Zuckerberg on the need to remove hate speech faster. They also flagged the differences between American and European laws governing free speech.

For example, statements glorifying Nazi crimes is illegal in many European countries and is not covered by freedom of speech.

Zuckerberg said Facebook has developed a series of features, including artificial intelligence tools, to tackle the problem.

The meeting came two months after news surfaced Cambridge Analytica, a data firm connected to President Donald Trump's campaign, had access to information on up to 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge. As many as 2.7 million of these users were European residents, according to the European Commission.

"Facebook, and Zuckerberg in particular, has been seen as uncooperative, even actively resistant towards European law and attitudes for a long time," said Paul Bernal, senior lecturer in IT and media law at the University of East Anglia. "If the authorities decide to play hard ball, Facebook could have a big fight on its hands."

