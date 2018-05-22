10-year-old hurt by broken glass after school bus windows shot

Police say a 10-year-old girl was injured by broken glass after two windows were shot out of a school bus in Michigan.

It happened Monday, May 21 in a Mt. Morris neighborhood.

Richfield Public School Academy in Flint said a group of children were playing with BB guns when one of them shot at a school bus. A pellet shattered the bus window and hit a 10-year-old girl. Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said the girl was hurt when glass flew into her left eye.

She is lucky the injury was not serious, Green said.

"Mrs. Clemons was on site to support the bus driver and the students and everyone made it home safely," the school said on Facebook.

Green said three boys and a girl believed to be responsible in the incident were tracked down. A 13-year-old boy was lodged in the juvenile detention center and is facing a felony assault count, along with malicious destruction of property.

Green said the youths acted deliberately and "aimed" at the bus.

Police recovered three BB guns from the children responsible.

Green said each pellet gun was activated by a CO2 cartridge, making it more powerful.