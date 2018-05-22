Clear

Woman accused of breaking into ex-boyfriend's home, firing gun in bathroom

Posted: May. 22, 2018 1:09 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 2:26 PM

An ex-girlfriend is accused of damaging a man's home in Franklin County earlier in the month.

The victim told the Franklin County Sheriff's Office that he returned home on May 3 to find his ex-girlfriend walking toward her vehicle from behind his home. He told investigators the suspect was trying to conceal a crowbar behind her back and he attempted to block her with his vehicle until law enforcement arrived but she drove through his yard.

Once the woman left the area, the victim discovered a rear window to his home busted out and there was damage to a safe inside the home. The sheriff's department also reports there were bullet holes in a bathroom wall that were believed to have been caused by the suspect firing the victim's handgun. The gun was found in the home but was "out of place at the scene," authorities said.

The victim identified the ex-girlfriend as Ashely M. Boyd, 28, of Marthasville. She was arrested on May 17 by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. She was charged with burglary second and property damage in Franklin County. Her bond was set at $15,000.

