Parent questions use of pepper spray on student in viral video

At least one parent at Silverado High School is raising serious questions after a Clark County School District Police officer is seen on camera, using pepper spray on a black student.

Scroll for more content...

According to Thomas Power, a parent of six, the video was taken on Friday at Silverado High school near Eastern Ave. and Serene.

Power says the video first appeared on Snapchat, but he posted the video on Facebook. As of Monday, the video has nearly 10,000 views and it has been share more than 220 times.

"This video, in my opinion, was absolutely racially biased," said Power.

"If I was on scene and I saw that, it would've been very difficult to not try and grab that officer [and ask] what are you doing man?" said Power.

The video does not show what led up to the incident and 13 Action News has not spoken to those involved.

Contact 13 spoke to several Silverado students Monday who report there was a fight just before the video begins.

The Clark County School District Police Department says they are aware of the incident but add using pepper spray is within their procedures.

A spokesperson says the video only shows part of the story adding the subject in the video was combative and not compliant with the officers commands. The spokesperson adds the officer used the tools he had a available which includes pepper spray to get compliance. The subject was taken into custody and booked for "breach of peace" and resisting arrest.

Power said he is not going to stop asking questions and has requested a detailed explanation from the school and from police.