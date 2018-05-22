Clear

Huge fire erupts at abandoned apartment building in Phoenix

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department are battling a first-alarm abandoned structure fire in Phoenix.This is ...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 2:27 PM

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department are battling a first-alarm abandoned structure fire in Phoenix.

Scroll for more content...

This is happening near the area of 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

According to Phoenix fire, they believe the fire may have spread from a nearby shed.

Our news chopper captured several people on a nearby rooftop trying to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Fire crews said the access to the fire has been an issue throughout the incident.

There have not been any reports of trapped or injured victims, Phoenix fire said.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny days ahead, a shade warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It