Man wanted for stealing puppy during home invasion

Southfield police are asking for your help locating the man pictured above for allegedly stealing a puppy during a home invasion last month.

According to police, the suspect broke into a home on Greenfield Rd. around 1:30 p.m. on April 6 and stole numerous items including the puppy.

Those items include miscellaneous jewelry, small electronics, a 43-inch Visio TV, a 55-inch Samsung TV and the 9-month-old brown and white American Bully, named Gucci.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6-feet tall, heavy set, bald with a mustache, goatee and pierce ears.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.