Manchester bombing: Ariana Grande marks anniversary with message to city

Ariana Grande paid tribute to the city of Manchester on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the terror attack that killed 22 people attending her concert.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi carried out the attack as thousands of people streamed out of the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

The American singer Grande, who visited the injured in hospital in the wake of the bombing and returned just two weeks later to host a fund-raising concert, wrote on Twitter: "Thinking of you all today and every day I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

Manchester will mark the day with a series of events including a memorial service at the city's cathedral and a musical tribute which will take place in the evening.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will attend the cathedral service, along with families of the victims, the injured, emergency services and local and national leaders.

There will also be a minute's silence held at 2.30pm.

Writing in the Manchester Evening News Tuesday, May paid tribute to the city's courage and spirit in the aftermath of the attack.

"Today my thoughts and prayers are with those who were lost on that terrible night, their loved ones who have so bravely battled to rebuild their lives; those who have courageously fought to overcome physical injury or mental scars; our first responders and emergency services and those volunteers and professionals who are continuing to help this community heal," May wrote.

"All of you -- and many more in this great city - are the very best of what this country stands for."

The cathedral service will be shown on a big screen in the city as well as in other cities across Britain, including York, Liverpool and Glasgow.

Later Tuesday, more than 3,000 singers from local choirs will come together to mark the anniversary in Albert Square.

One of the groups performing are the Manchester Survivors Choir, a group made up of those who were there on the night of the attack, and a local school choir which performed on stage with Grande at the One Love concert.

Bells will ring out across the city center at 10:31 p.m. to mark the exact moment of the explosion last year.

For the rest of the week, song lyrics will be projected onto St. Ann's Church, St. Ann's Square and New Cathedral street from dusk on May 22 through to May 26.

Families of the victims and members of the public were asked to submit a single line from a song which had a personal significance for them.