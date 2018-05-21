Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about hair loss

Scroll for more content...

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her struggle with hair loss in the latest episode of her Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk.

The actress recalled the "terrifying" moment she first noticed she was losing "handfuls of hair" in the shower.

"It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear," she said. "That's why I cut my hair and continued to cut it."

Despite having many medical tests, Pinkett Smith said she has not been able to find the cause of her alopecia. She suspects it might be stress.

Perspective helped Pinkett Smith cope with the emotional impact of her hair loss.

"The higher power takes so much from people... and, by golly, if the higher power wants to take your hair. That's it?" she said.

These days, Pinkett Smith said she enjoys using turbans, as they help conceal her condition and are an empowering fashion choice.

"When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen," she said.

Currently in its third episode, Red Table Talk features Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Canfield Norris, and daughter Willow Smith, diving deep into a personal topic each week.

Other episodes have focused on loss and motherhood.