Cold case involving murder of UNLV swimmer finally has a suspect

Back in 1999, former UNLV swimmer Kameron Sengthavy was found dead in a San Francisco apartment building with apparen...

Posted: May. 21, 2018 5:37 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 6:53 PM

Back in 1999, former UNLV swimmer Kameron Sengthavy was found dead in a San Francisco apartment building with apparent stab wounds. He was 25 years old.

The homicide case went cold, but 19 years later the San Francisco Police Department says they've found a suspect: 38-year-old Donovan Ray Lacy.

SFPD officials say Lacy is also connected to another homicide in 2000 after 60-year-old Thomas Lee, a San Francisco resident, was fatally shot at a gas station.

