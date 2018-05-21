Clear

Community rallies around single mother after house fire

It's something we never want to experience, on Tuesday, Nadine Beithelat, a single mother of two, discovered her home...

Posted: May. 21, 2018 4:36 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 6:54 PM

It's something we never want to experience, on Tuesday, Nadine Beithelat, a single mother of two, discovered her home completely destroyed by a house fire.

She's lived in Arlington for about two years and moved to the Metroplex from Australia.

Nadine is a special needs mom and her 13-year-old autistic son is having a difficult time after being displaced from the one place he feels safe.

"It's been very difficult because it's thrown him off quite badly to be out of structure out of routine but he's handling it like a champion, so proud of him," said Beithelat.

According to the Arlington Fire Department the incident is currently under investigation.

For now, this mom is grateful to the people helping her get her life back to normal.

"I've made some wonderful friendships in particular with the tragedy that's just occurred people have come from everywhere which I want to say a very big thank you," said Beithelat.

