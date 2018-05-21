Fire department introduces its first arson dog

The Saginaw Fire Department introduced a new team member Friday--and he's furry!

Introducing Sheldon, an arson K-9.

"It's an awesome privilege to have this dog. There's not very many of us in the country," Lt. John Tadlock said. "There's eight other dogs that State Farm has sponsored in the state of Texas."

The 2-year-old black lab recently received his certification... And his partner couldn't be more thrilled.

"There's three things that they do," Lt. Tadlock said.

"They're non-biased. They don't care if you're rich or poor, if you live in a mansion or a shack. They can smell. Their olfactory senses are way better than yours and mine," he continued. "And then they can scent discriminate."

Tadlock and Sheldon investigate fires in Saginaw and seven other counties as needed.