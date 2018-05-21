Clear

Couple arrested for the death of a child in Norfolk

Norfolk Police detectives have charged two people in connection with the death of a child.Norfolk Police and F...

Posted: May. 21, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 6:55 PM

Norfolk Police detectives have charged two people in connection with the death of a child.

Scroll for more content...

Norfolk Police and Fire-Rescue responded to the 100 block of Balview Ave. around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning for an 11-year-old unresponsive girl.

According to officials, the child had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl's mother, 33-year-old Latoya Smith, and Smith's boyfriend, 43-year-old Demont Harris, have been charged with murder.

Smith and Harris are currently being held without bond at the Norfolk jail.

Neighbors said the young girl's name is Heaven and she had cerebral palsy and was autistic.

They also mentioned that her favorite colors were purple and pink.

The community plans to remember the 11-year-old with a candlelight vigil on May 25.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Temperatures Above Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It