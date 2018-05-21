Rosenstein and Wray meet with Trump as controversy over FBI source heats up

Top officials at the Justice Department, the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence met with President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon, potentially escalating or defusing a showdown over the bureau's use of a confidential intelligence source during the 2016 presidential campaign.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats were expected to gather for a discussion aimed at addressing congressional requests.

Rosenstein, Wray and several other officials were spotted leaving the White House just before 4 p.m. ET.

According to Sanders and a source familiar with the meeting, it had been scheduled before -- but took on a heightened public focus after -- a weekend of tweets from the President.

On Sunday, Trump said in a tweet that he was going to demand the Justice Department "look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for political Purposes."

"I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

His tweets prompted the Justice Department to ask its inspector general to expand its probe into the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page to include a review of whether the FBI was politically motivated in its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement Sunday.

"If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action," Rosenstein said in the statement.

But the looming question is whether tapping Inspector General Michael Horowitz to examine the issue will do enough to de-escalate the controversy for now.

The last time the Justice Department referred the surveillance issue regarding Page to Horowitz, Trump lashed out, calling Horowitz an "Obama guy" despite the fact that he's served in multiple administrations.

The New York Times and The Washington Post have reported that at least one confidential source spoke to Page, Trump campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis and campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

Clovis' attorney, Victoria Toensing, told CNN on Monday that the source had reached out to Clovis but her client "didn't know this guy from Adam."

"Russia didn't even come up," Toensing added, saying the meeting was about China and took place around the end of August or early September 2016.

Page tweeted what he indicated was an email from the source in July 2017, describing their interactions as "cordial," but CNN has not independently confirmed the email's authenticity.

Trump has suggested the intelligence source was "embedded" in his presidential campaign, but US officials have denied that claim to CNN.

Rosenstein is overseeing Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign and whether there were any ties with the Trump campaign.

Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.