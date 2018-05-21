Four charged after using BB and pellet guns to shoot at cars

At least 35 cars in Alliance were damaged over the weekend after three men and one juvenile shot them with BB and pellet guns.

Scroll for more content...

So far, it appears most of the vehicles damaged were on the east side of the city.

According to Alliance police, Zain Dick, 18, Sequoyah Blazer, 18, Corbin Whitaker, 19, and a 17-year-old are charged with about 35 counts of criminal damaging - police are still tallying the total number of cars damaged for the final count of charges. They are also charged with possession of criminal tools and discharging air guns.