Clear

Four charged after using BB and pellet guns to shoot at cars

At least 35 cars in Alliance were damaged over the weekend after three men and one juvenile shot them with BB and pel...

Posted: May. 21, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 6:55 PM

At least 35 cars in Alliance were damaged over the weekend after three men and one juvenile shot them with BB and pellet guns.

Scroll for more content...

So far, it appears most of the vehicles damaged were on the east side of the city.

According to Alliance police, Zain Dick, 18, Sequoyah Blazer, 18, Corbin Whitaker, 19, and a 17-year-old are charged with about 35 counts of criminal damaging - police are still tallying the total number of cars damaged for the final count of charges. They are also charged with possession of criminal tools and discharging air guns.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Temperatures Above Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It