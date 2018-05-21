Clear

Final Defendant In Vanderbilt Rape Case Accepts Plea Deal

Posted: May. 21, 2018 3:17 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 3:49 PM

The fourth and final defendant in the Vanderbilt rape case has accepted a plea deal and won't serve any jail time.

Jaborian "Tip" McKenzie cooperated with prosecutors and testified against his former teammates. He pleaded guilty Monday morning to facilitation of aggravated rape – a felony.

McKenzie will get 10 years probation and will be added to the lifetime sex offender registry.

It's been almost five years since four former Vanderbilt football players were charged with raping a student in a dorm room.

Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey, and Brandon Banks have all been convicted and are serving time.

