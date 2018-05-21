UPDATE: Mother of 3-year-old shooting victim says home was set on fire one day later

UPDATE:

Danielle Davis, the mother of the 3-ear-old boy who was shot on Sunday, tells 7 Action News that her home was set on fire early Monday morning.

Details of what happened are limited at this time. As more information is learned we will update you, here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting inside his great grandmother's house early Sunday morning in River Rouge.

The shooting took place about 2:45 a.m. on Campbell Street in River Rouge, according to police. The bullet came from behind the house.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Jamar Lee Quinn Jr., 3, was hit in the head while sleeping and was taken to a hospital. He's listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The child's mother, Danielle Davis, says he is unresponsive and on a ventilator.

This is not the first time the home has been hit by bullets. The front window was shattered by bullets earlier this month in another drive-by shooting.