Road Closed: Pipe problem blamed for Route 30 sinkhole near Kings Dominion

Part of Route 30 near Kings Dominion in Doswell is closed after a portion of the road was washed away on Friday after...

Posted: May. 21, 2018 1:10 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 3:36 PM

Part of Route 30 near Kings Dominion in Doswell is closed after a portion of the road was washed away on Friday after days of heavy rains flooded rivers and creeks.

VDOT said the sinkhole developed because of a problem with a pipe under the highway.

As a result, there are only three to four feet of pavement left of the westbound lanes where the washout happened.

Officials are meeting Monday morning to determine the next steps, but VDOT officials said repairs will not be possible until the water recedes.

There is a small branch from the North Anna river that runs near where the road collapse happened.

Because the westbound lanes are closed for the foreseeable future, drivers are being diverted to one of the eastbound lanes.

"Even though officials have done a good job of marking the lane changes, take your time if you drive through this area," reporter Jake Burns said.

