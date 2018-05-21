Clear

Man, 94, assaulted during dispute in Queens

Authorities are searching for the person who assaulted a 94-year-old man in Queens Friday afternoon.The incide...

Posted: May. 21, 2018 12:38 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 3:37 PM

Authorities are searching for the person who assaulted a 94-year-old man in Queens Friday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The incident happened around 12:18 p.m. outside a residence on 97th Street in Jackson Heights.

The victim, 94, got into a verbal dispute with another man, police said. During the dispute, the victim was slapped in the face.

As the victim was slapped, his glasses fell to the ground and the other man stepped on them before he fled on foot, according to police.

The victim sustained a small laceration on his nose, but refused medical attention, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Showers and storms Monday; then dry days.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It