Clear

Bernie Sanders announces he will seek re-election

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Monday he will seek re-election this year, with a formal kickoff in June as he ...

Posted: May. 21, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 3:37 PM

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Monday he will seek re-election this year, with a formal kickoff in June as he angles for a third term.

Scroll for more content...

"The 2018 midterm elections will be a pivotal moment in our country's history, and we must fight for an agenda that works for working people," Sanders said in a statement.

Following his insurgent but ultimately unsuccessful bid to capture the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, Sanders has used his increased influence to champion his preferred policies and argue in favor of reshaping the Democratic Party in a more progressive direction, explicitly opposed to corporate influence and interests.

In his statement, Sanders listed off a slew of priorities he has publicly championed, including a national minimum wage of $15 an hour, a "Medicare for all single payer program" and free tuition at public colleges.

Sanders, an independent senator who caucuses with the Democrats, won his bid for Senate in 2006 and re-election in 2012 by overwhelming margins, according to the Vermont secretary of state's election archive.

Sanders, 76, was named to a leadership position among Senate Democrats after the party's losses in the 2016 election.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Showers and storms Monday; then dry days.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It