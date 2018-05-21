5 things for May 21: Texas school shooting, President Trump, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Cuba just finished up two days of mourning, after a plane crashed on takeoff in Havana, killing over 100 people. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

Scroll for more content...

1. Texas high school shooting

Another school shooting, another community reeling from a (seemingly) never-ending wave of gun violence. And the all-too-familiar cycle that happens after a school shooting starts up again: the initial shock and horror; the mourning of the victims; the anger at the shooter; the verbal battle over gun control, the response (or non-response) from lawmakers.

Ten people -- eight students and two teachers -- were killed Friday at Santa Fe High School in Texas, after police say a fellow student opened fire. The shooting lasted a terrifying 30 minutes, with police officers and the gunman exchanging shots for 25 of those minutes. The victims included an exchange student from Pakistan, a substitute teacher and a teen killed a day before his own birthday party.

The suspected shooter, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant. Officials haven't released a motive, but Pagourtzis has a social media footprint that features a custom T-shirt emblazoned with the words "BORN TO KILL," as well as images of Nazi, communist, fascist and religious symbols.

This is the 22nd school shooting with casualties since the beginning of the year - an average of one a week. Incoming NRA President Oliver North said the cause of such attacks is kids on Ritalin. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called out video games, the entertainment industry and throwing God out of school. He also blamed Friday's massacre in part on "too many entrances and too many exits" on the campus. And even after it was revealed that one of the weapons the shooter used was a shotgun, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott still touted a shotgun giveaway on his website.

2. President Trump and Justice Department

President Trump wants to know if the FBI spied on his presidential campaign. He demanded, via tweet, that the Justice Department look into it. This all comes after it was reported that the FBI sent a confidential source to speak to some Trump campaign aides about possible ties to Russia. Trump thinks this means a "spy" was embedded in his campaign, but US officials told CNN that's not the case. The Justice Department said it was going to expand its review of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act application process to look into Trump's claims.

3. Venezuela

Inflation is insanely high, people can't get enough food or medicine and citizens are fleeing the country by the thousands. But those troubles weren't enough to stop Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from being re-elected to another term. Many countries, like the US, called the election a "sham," and the main opposition coalition boycotted it. Maduro first took office in 2013 after former President Hugo Chavez's death. He'll serve another six-year term.

4. Hawaii volcano

The lava from the Kilauea volcano finally reached the Pacific Ocean, where it's created a whole new problem -- laze. This mashup of "lava" and "haze" is the steam clouds that are produced when the hot lava hits the ocean water. It flings hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass particles through the air, and it can cause lung, eye and skin irritations. In some cases, it can be deadly. So officials are telling folks to stay away from areas where the lava is meeting the ocean. Meanwhile Kilauea erupted twice over the weekend and at one point launched a cloud of ash 10,000 feet into the air.

5. Royal wedding

What else is there to say about this wedding? Megan Markle was stunning. Prince Harry's visible nervousness was adorable. The multicultural touches were historic. The celebs' outfits were on point. Princess Charlotte's wave was too cute. And a 19-year-old cellist nearly stole the show. But if you did miss the big day, or just want even more details on it, our AJ Willingham offers up every romantic and emotional moment. Check out how the day unfolded in pictures, including this amazing pic that shows the tiniest details.

There is one detail we don't yet know, however. Just where will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go on their honeymoon?

NUMBER OF THE DAY

29.2 million

That's how many Americans tuned into Saturday's royal wedding, according to Nielsen. About 22.8 million American viewers watched the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Holo at me

You may want to ditch your fancy smartphone after you get a look at the Red Hydrogen One. It can make holograms!

All that jazz

Yes, we know, a lot of folks don't like jazz, but it's apparently the music of choice for sharks in the sea.

Do it yourself

These high school teens were tired of inaction on guns, so they wrote up some gun control legislation themselves.

Under the ashes

You'll never know what you'll find buried in the ashy ruins of Pompeii, like the almost-perfectly preserved remains of an ancient horse.

HAPPENING LATER

Iran plan

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will unveil the Trump administration's "Plan B" for Iran, after the President pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Tonight they wanted me to say that, obviously we're going to pray for the victims and pray for their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence. And I'm so sick of moments of silence. It's not working... So why don't we not do a moment of silence? Why don't we do a moment of action? A moment of change?

Singer Kelly Clarkson, who opened up last night's Billboard Music Awards by talking about the Texas high school shooting.

AND FINALLY ...

Like a wrecking ball

This squirrel, trying to get into a bird feeder, does the best Miley Cyrus imitation we've ever seen. (Click to view)