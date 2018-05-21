Grenfell Tower fire inquiry opens with emotional tributes

The official inquiry into last year's catastrophic fire at Grenfell Tower in London that killed 72 people has opened with a heart-rending tribute by a father who lost his unborn baby.

After opening statements and 72 seconds of silence to remember each victim, Marcio Gomes was the first of bereaved relatives to give a statement Monday.

He told of his devastation when his wife, Andreia Gomes, was put in an induced coma after escaping the inferno and birth hours later to a stillborn baby, whom they named Logan.

"That evening, I was fortunate enough to hold my son," Gomes said, breaking down in tears, as he showed pictures of a baby scan, Logan's nursery being prepared and his wife happily pregnant.

"(I was) hoping it was all a bad dream, wishing, praying, for any kind of miracle, that he would just open his eyes."

"He might not be here physically, but he'll always be here in our hearts," Gomes said. "You don't know what you are made of until you are broken."

The couple and their two daughters ran from the 21st floor of the 24-story building at four in the morning and managed to get out.

The June 14 fire trapped many residents inside in the early morning as they slept, in what became the deadliest fire in the United Kingdom since 1988.

The inquiry opened at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in Kensington in London and is chaired by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, a retired judge.

"They will be remembered through the words and pictures chosen by the people who knew them best and loved them most," Moore-Bick said.

This stage of the inquiry is expected to go for around nine days, but the full inquiry's closing statement is scheduled for October 29 and could go longer than expected.

Moore-Bick said that the tributes would not only serve a commemorative purpose. "They are an integral part of the evidence before the inquiry, they will remind us of its fundamental purpose and the reason why it's so important that the truth be laid bare."

The inquiry is tasked with establishing what happened and making recommendations to prevent a similar fire from causing such devastation again.

Grenfell tower sits in the affluent London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, but many of its residents were low-income earners living in social housing flats.

Much of the focus of investigations since the fire has focused on the material used in the building's cladding,