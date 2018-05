Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of Venezuela's presidential election Sunday, according to National Electoral Council President Tibisay Lucena. Lucena said 46.01% of Venezuela's voting population participated in the election. With 92.6% of votes tallied, Lucena declared Maduro the winner. Lucena said 5,823,728 votes went to President Maduro. His main opponent, Henri Falcon, came in second with received 1,820,552 votes.