Police: Suspect fires police gun, two suspect arrested and one injured

Police were responding to a domestic dispute call early Sunday morning when an officer was assaulted.

Officers say they were confronted and attacked by two people who were impaired when a physical struggle ensued at residence on Birkhill.

During the altercation, police say one of the suspects was able to pull the trigger of an officer's holstered gun.

The suspects, 22-year-old Yasmeen Griffin and 19-year-old Samuel Taylor, were both arrested at the scene.

As a result of the altercation, a bullet grazed a resident of the home. The victim is said to have minor injuries.

An officer was taken to the hospital where he is being examined for injuries.