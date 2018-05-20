Texas school shooting victims remembered in Las Vegas

A day after ten people were gunned down at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, a group gathered in downtown Las Vegas with the October 1 shooting still fresh on their minds.

This latest act of violence had people pounding the pavement, and it's triggering familiar debate.

"We deserve better than thoughts and prayers," the group said in unison outside the federal courthouse.

Karl Catarata, community organizer with Organizing for Action, said, "We also believe in the Second Amendment. We just believe that students shouldn't be shot and killed in their schools, and schools should be a safe place for students to learn at."

Those in attendance said they have been ready for reform, want to expand gun background checks and more.

"Getting assault rifles and military-like weapons out of the hands of citizens," is a priority, Cecelia Gonzalez with the group Generation Progress, noted.

But not everyone shares the opinions presented at this event.

"It's not all about the guns," said Scott Crawford. He came from Oakland, California, to attend a revival and do some street preaching on Fremont.

"This violence is connected with a breakdown of morality in this country, and we have taken God out of everything," Crawford said.

Organizers of the vigil said the gun violence issue will be key in the mid-term elections. Likewise, President Trump two weeks ago encouraged NRA members in Dallas not to be complacent this November.