Police seek driver who fled after deadly hit and run in New Britain

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver and car that fled after striking and killing a man

Posted: May. 20, 2018 3:35 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2018 3:35 PM

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver and car that fled after striking and killing a man, and then fleeing the scene in New Britain on Saturday.

Police said a 64-year-old New Britain man was struck on Allen Street on Saturday at about 4 p.m. by a driver in a light-colored four door sedan.

Police said the man later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police said they are searching for the sedan that may have front end damage and a broken windshield who they said fled the scene heading west on Allen Street.

Police said the New Britain Police Department's Traffic Safety Bureau is investigation. Those who may have witnessed the crash are encouraged to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.

