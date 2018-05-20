Livonia police fatally shoot armed man fleeing officers

An armed man has been fatally shot by police after fleeing from officers in one of Detroit's largest suburbs.

Scroll for more content...

The Livonia Police Department says the man was reportedly suicidal when he was shot Friday night by one of their officers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Saturday that no new information on the fatal shooting was immediately available. An investigation that includes Livonia police and Michigan State Police is underway.

Westland police initially pursued the man, but Livonia police took up the search after he was spotted running on foot and armed with a handgun in a residential area.

Officers set up a perimeter and found the man armed with a handgun. He fled on foot and was disobeying commands to stop when he was fatally shot.