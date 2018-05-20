Teenager charged after pizza delivery driver robbed in Guilford County

Deputies have arrested a teenager and a juvenile after a pizza delivery driver in was robbed in Guilford County on Saturday.

Cedric Lee Jr., 17, of Whitsett, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. A second juvenile suspect faces the same charges.

Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Chenault Court in Whitsett on Saturday after a report of a pizza delivery driver being robbed. Nobody was hurt.

Lee Jr. was also served with warrants for a previous crime for robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping, according to a sheriff's office press release.

Anyone with any information can call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at (336) 641-3690 or Crime Stopper at (336) 373-1000.