Warren County sheriff: 2 men escaped from correctional center in Turtlecreek Township

Two men escaped from the Community Correctional Center on Saturday night, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The men were spotted running through a field and getting into an older-model silver minivan at about 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the men who escaped were 28-year-old Jeremy Mink and 27-year-old Daniel Hatfield Jr.

Mink is white, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and he was last seen wearing tan pants and no shirt. He was sentenced to the Community Correctional Center after being convicted of drug offenses out of Clermont County.

Hatfield Jr. is white, 5-foot-6 and 186 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and he was last seen wearing tan pants and a white shirt. He is sentenced to the Community Correctional Center after being convicted of probation violation for drug offenses out of Butler County.

If you have information on either man's whereabouts, contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513-695-1280 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.