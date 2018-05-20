Clear

Deputies: University of Oregon student found dead at campground in California

A University of Oregon student was found dead at a campground in northern California.Cal-Fire personnel and Sh...

Posted: May. 20, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: May. 20, 2018 3:38 PM

A University of Oregon student was found dead at a campground in northern California.

Cal-Fire personnel and Shasta County sheriff's office boating safety personnel responded to the Gooseneck Campground about a 21-year-old man not breathing around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

CPR was given to help the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.

A coroner investigator along with additional personnel responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation

On Friday, the student was reported to have been drinking alcohol during the day before going to his tent in the evening.

He was found on-shore, in a sleeping bag, inside a small tent by other students.

Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

It is also unknown if alcohol consumption contributed to the death.

Deputies have not released any further information.

