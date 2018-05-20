Officials recommend homeowners seek trustworthy contractors after cleanup

While most of the roads in Hamden are now passable after Tuesday's storm, homeowners still have a lot of work to do cleaning up their yards.

So many of the trees and branches that were toppled on Tuesday are too big for most people to move on their own, and require hiring a contractor.

Officials are warning homeowners to do their homework about who to hire to take care of the job.

Hamden residents, Heidi and Tom Buchan's front yard is littered with all size branches and tree trunks.

"It's just incredible how much damage is around here," said Heidi on Saturday afternoon. "We have to get somebody to come and grind everything up, but it could've been much worse."

While they said they realize the mess on their property can wait, others in their neighborhood they said needed immediate attention with fallen trees.

"They're talking $30,000 to clean up some of this mess on their property and, you know, where does that money come from?" said Tom Buchan.

In the days that followed the storm, homeowners have noted to officials that people who claim to be tree cutters have come knocking on their doors.

Hamden Director of Public Works Craig Cesare said if you have concerns about the legitimacy of those claiming to be qualified and trustworthy tree cutters, the town provides a list of recommended contractors.

"We hope there's none of that going on right now," said Cesare.

"We have some excellent local contractors around. There's a couple some trucks that have been very helpful with the whole operation so far."

Senator Richard Blumenthal said it is unfortunate when scammers surface following a damaging event. He said homeowners can turn to the state for guidance, as well.

"The State Department of Consumer Protection has a list of folks who have been sued and the guys who are more reputable," said Senator Blumenthal.

The Buchans said they have a tree removal service in mind, but they said they do not mind being patient.

"Some of the things can wait," said Heidi. "It doesn't have to be immediate. Some of the things that are immediate we will have done."

Residents in Hamden and throughout the state should check with their public works departments if there are any concerns of contractors.