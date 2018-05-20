Clear

Former High School teacher arrested for 'lewd or lascivious' act with student

Posted: May. 19, 2018 7:54 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2018 4:52 AM

A former Covington High School teacher has been arrested for having sexual contact with a student.

Thirty-six-year-old Kelly Lynn Burbach was arrested this afternoon without incident, according to the Covington Police Department.

Burbach befriended a student and, on at least one occasion, drove the student away from the school to commit a "lewd or lascivious act," according to the CPD.

She has been charged with violating an ordinance prohibiting sexual contact between an educator and a student.

