Teen fighting for the rights of gun owners

He's not old enough to buy a gun, but he's fighting for the rights of gun owners.

9th grader Aidan Jackson from Ocean Lakes High School organized an event scheduled for Saturday called March for Our Guns.

In March, students around the nation participated in the "March for Our Lives" protest.

15-year-old Jackson said he held up a sign that read "Gun Control is Not the Answer," but a student tore up the sign - and his peers cheered.

That caused him to take action.

"I didn't get discouraged or mad. It just made me want to get more involved because I want to be the face for students who aren't into the mainstream views," said Jackson.

That's why he organized the event tomorrow.

He said he does believe there should be stricter background checks for people with mental issues. He said he doesn't believe in banning assault rifles or gun-free zones.

"I'm against gun-free zones as well because we can't really defend each other in gun-free zones because they're sitting ducks," said Jackson.

There will be several speakers including Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District Mary Jones and others.

The pro-gun rights event starts at noon.

Jackson said he's expecting about 100 people.