Semi driver fails to slow down for traffic, causes six vehicle interstate accident

I-84 is now back open in Jerome County after a six-vehicle accident shut down both westbound lanes for hours Friday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Idaho State Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. when the driver of a semi-truck hauling hay failed to slow down for traffic and collided with another semi near milepost 198.

In total six cars were involved in the accident:

A 2007 Peterbilt semi hauling hay, driven by Efrain Orozco Gil, 43, of Eden.

A 2012 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Robert Mullins, 67, of Twin Falls.

A 2011 International semi, driven by Patrick Kane, 54, of Edgewater, FL.

A 2017 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Tyson Williams, 30, of Placentia, CA.

A 2016 Freightliner semi, driven by Serafin Martinez, 28, of Jerome.

A 2013 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Jared Moore, 29, of Preston.

Orozco Gil and Kane were transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Both westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately four and a half hours while crews investigated.