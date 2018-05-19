UPDATE: Polk County woman trapped by mud has died

A Update: Polk County woman trapped by mud after a mudslide has died, authorities say.

Heavy rain overnight produced flash flooding and mudslides in Polk County, closing roads and trapping the woman near her home.

According to Bobby Arledge, Polk County emergency management director, the woman on lived the 3000 block of U.S. -176.

In a press conference Saturday morning, Arledge said multiple agencies from around the mountains worked to get to the woman, using a drone to help locate her.

They say that on Friday night her husband reported that the mudslide had separated them, and he had told them she was trapped.

Polk County fire agencies said about eight feet of mud was blocking them from getting to where they thought the woman was trapped. They said they had not heard from her for more than 12 hours.

Emergency workers say they are in desperate need of water after working all night in the mud. They ask for bottles to be dropped off at the Tryon Fire Department.

According to the City of Tryon Communications, Highway 176 is closed at Harmon Field Road due to is substantial damage along the roadway including flooding, washouts and mudslides.

About 30 motorists were forced to spend the night at a restaurant nearby because mud, trees, and debris was blocking the road.

They were able to leave Saturday morning.