Priyanka Chopra: Indian actress spotted at royal wedding

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has been spotted at the royal wedding in Windsor.

The Miss World 2000 winner arrived at St. George's Chapel on Saturday wearing a Vivienne Westwood grey dress and a Philip Treacy hat.

Chopra is a friend of Meghan Markle. The pair haven't known each other long, but Instagram posts on Chopra's account show them having fun together.

In May 2016, Chopra posted a picture of herself, Markle and film producer Mubina Rattonsey with the comment, "Girls day out."

On the day the couple announced their engagement, Chopra posted a picture of Harry and Meghan with a personal message: "Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I'm so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile."

She also teased her fans earlier this week with pictures posted on her Twitter account indicating she was setting out on a long journey. "A crazy 10 days of travel coming up," she wrote, adding, "C u on the other side."

Chopra has been one of India's highest profile celebrities for more than a decade, appearing in dozens of movies and starring in top-grossing productions such as Krrish and Don (both 2006). She is also a singer and film producer.

In 2016, she became the first Bollywood star to headline an American TV series when she took the lead role as a young FBI recruit in "Quantico."

In the same year, she was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, following her appointment as a UNICEF India Ambassador nine years earlier.

She is involved in the charity's work to protect children against sexual violence and traveled to Zimbabwe with the organization last year.