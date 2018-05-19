Clear

Meghan Markle's ring made of Welsh gold given by the Queen

Meghan Markle's ring was made from a piece of Welsh gold given to her by the Queen, and Prince Harry's will be a plat...

Posted: May. 19, 2018 5:36 AM
Updated: May. 19, 2018 12:22 PM

Meghan Markle's ring was made from a piece of Welsh gold given to her by the Queen, and Prince Harry's will be a platinum band with a textured finish, CNN understands.

The couple chose Cleave and Company to make their wedding bands. The rings were carried to St. George's Chapel by Prince Harry's brother, William, the Duke of Cambridge, as best man.

Cleave and Company made Markle's engagement ring in 2017.

The tradition of the royal family using Welsh gold for wedding rings began in 1923 with the Queen Mother, then later Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Princes Anne and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Other members of the royal family with Welsh gold wedding rings include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

