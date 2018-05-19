Clear

A Wednesday (and week!) to remember

In the space of 24 hours in the middle of this-week, a massive amount of news happened.We got the Senate testi...

Posted: May. 18, 2018 8:31 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2018 12:28 PM

In the space of 24 hours in the middle of this-week, a massive amount of news happened.

We got the Senate testimony of Donald Trump Jr. -- and many others -- in regards the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with several Russians. President Donald Trump filed his financial disclosure report, making clear that he had almost-certainly reimbursed-his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the 2016 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.-Rudy Giuliani,-the newest and most high-profile member of Trump's legal team, revealed that the special counsel's office had told him they did not believe they could indict a sitting president. Trump himself continued to bash the special counsel investigation, which turned one year old, via Twitter.

There's a tendency in this modern political and media environment to see everything as a mountain -- even the molehills.-That goes double (or more) for Donald Trump's presidency.

And yet, even by those standards, the 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning stand out.-In fact, that 24 hours seems likely to be something we look back on in a week or a month or even a year as truly significant.

It was a day when many of the key chess pieces all moved at once.-And we're still trying to figure out what all of those moves mean.

Below,-the 28-major headlines of the week from the Trump administration:

