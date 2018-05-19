A Wednesday (and week!) to remember

In the space of 24 hours in the middle of this-week, a massive amount of news happened.
We got the Senate testimony of Donald Trump Jr. -- and many others -- in regards the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with several Russians. President Donald Trump filed his financial disclosure report, making clear that he had almost-certainly reimbursed-his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the 2016 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.-Rudy Giuliani,-the newest and most high-profile member of Trump's legal team, revealed that the special counsel's office had told him they did not believe they could indict a sitting president. Trump himself continued to bash the special counsel investigation, which turned one year old, via Twitter.
There's a tendency in this modern political and media environment to see everything as a mountain -- even the molehills.-That goes double (or more) for Donald Trump's presidency.
And yet, even by those standards, the 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning stand out.-In fact, that 24 hours seems likely to be something we look back on in a week or a month or even a year as truly significant.
It was a day when many of the key chess pieces all moved at once.-And we're still trying to figure out what all of those moves mean.
Below,-the 28-major headlines of the week from the Trump administration:
Monday:
- US opens new Embassy in Jerusalem as dozens die in Gaza clashes
- Melania Trump undergoes kidney procedure at Walter Reed medical center
- Trump tells his leaky staffers they are 'traitors and cowards'
- Pruitt asked for 24/7 security immediately, contradicting previous claims
Tuesday:
- Trump files annual financial disclosure; could reveal porn star payment
- Haspel says CIA should not have conducted interrogation program
- Trump honors police officers: 'We will protect those who protect us'
- Pompeo ends unpopular hiring freeze at State Department
- North Korea warns US as it suspends South Korea talks over military drills
- Qatari investor confirms he attended Trump Tower meetings in 2016
- Judge rejects Manafort attempt to dismiss criminal case
Wednesday:
- Senate panel releases Trump Tower meeting transcripts
- Trump discloses payment to Cohen in financial form
- Giuliani: Mueller's team told Trump's lawyers they can't indict a president
- Trump says 'nothing has happened' with ZTE
- Pruitt contradicts ex-EPA security chief email over use of sirens in non-emergencies
- Trump says 'we'll have to see' on North Korea summit
Thursday:
- Controversial nominee Gina Haspel confirmed as first female CIA director
- Trump offers 'congratulations' to America on anniversary of Mueller investigation
- Evidence gathering in Zervos defamation case against Trump can proceed
- White House weighing shrinking communications team after McCain leak
- Trump on 'animals' comment: 'I'm referring to the MS-13 gangs'
- Trump, still planning summit, reassures and warns Kim Jong Un
- Trump Jr. called a blocked number before and after the Trump Tower meeting. Whom did he call?
Friday:-
- Giuliani says Mueller has agreed to narrow scope of potential Trump interview
- Officials tell CNN that FBI 'informant' not planted inside Trump campaign
- Trump on Texas school shooting: 'This has been going on too long in our country'
- Trump nominates Robert Wilkie as VA secretary
