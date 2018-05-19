Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A city's dreams were crushed. A grandma's dreams came true. And a couple thought they were dreaming. Here's this week...

A city's dreams were crushed. A grandma's dreams came true. And a couple thought they were dreaming. Here's this week's politics-free news.

A 'no' from Amazon

Another one bites the dust. Here's why this city lost the Amazon HQ2 bid.

An 88-year-old fan

A video of her getting Justin Timberlake tickets went viral. What happens next is even better.

A treasure box

For years, a couple thought this was just rusty piece of metal. But it was so much more.

An optical illusion

This isn't a car crash. It's one of the best senior pranks cops ever saw.

An explanation

Yanny or Laurel? There's a simple reason for why people perceive one thing so differently.

An awkward moment

Did he know he was on air or ...? Things got weird on 'American Idol.'

