Clear

Trump says first lady 'doing great' after kidney surgery

President Donald Trump provided an update Friday on first lady Melania Trump, who has remained hospitalized since und...

Posted: May. 18, 2018 5:19 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 9:18 PM

President Donald Trump provided an update Friday on first lady Melania Trump, who has remained hospitalized since undergoing kidney surgery earlier this week.

Scroll for more content...

"She's doing great. Doing great," Trump told a reporter after delivering remarks at a prison reform event at the White House.

On Monday, Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement.

"The procedure was successful, and there were no complications," Grisham said, adding that the first lady would likely remain in the hospital for the duration of the week.

Melania Trump posted on Twitter Wednesday that she is "feeling great" and looking forward to returning to the White House soon.

President Trump has visited the first lady in the hospital several times this week.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It