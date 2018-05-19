8,220 violations found at 78 day cares in lower Alabama

Tires on the playground of a local day care. (Credit: Josh Harlan, WALA FOX10 News)

Do you know if your child's day care is safe?

FOX10 News Investigates is digging into new religious-based day care inspection reports.

In Alabama, religious day cares that also receive federal funding are beginning to be inspected for the very first time by the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) thanks to a recent federal law.

So, FOX10 News Investigates issued an Open Records Request with DHR, asking for copies of the recent inspection reports for all of the day cares in Mobile and Baldwin counties which fall in that category.

It took DHR five months to send the documents.

There were hundreds of pages of inspection reports for 78 different day cares in Mobile and Baldwin.

All the reports were filled out by hand, so FOX10 News Investigates created a computer database to make better sense of the information.

After spending days tallying the information listed in the reports, FOX10 News Investigates found some startling numbers.

The reports show there were 8,220 violations found at all 78 day cares combined.

Further, 35 day cares had more than 100 violations, and five day cares had more than 200 violations.

FOX10 News Investigates showed the findings to Jeanetta Green, DHR's Director of Child Care Services.

"I think the evaluation and doing the monitoring visits kind of brought to a forefront that the need was there," said Green.