Matthew Milby makes first appearance in Dixon High School shooting case

Speaking from the Lee County Jail via closed circuit television, Matthew Milby - the 19-year-old Dixon High School student accused of firing at a high school resource officer and others on Wednesday, May 16 - made his first court appearance Friday.

Milby's defense attorney, Thomas Murray - who said he has known the Milby family for more than five years and previously represented Matthew Milby on a minor marijuana charge - entered not-guilty pleas to all three charges his client is facing. Those charges are aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a peace officer, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated discharge of a weapon in a school building.

Milby's bond is set at $2 million and Murray asked for it to be reduced to $500,000, but Judge Ronald M. Jacobson denied the motion.

In an impromptu press conference with reporters after the hearing, Murray said he was not surprised by that ruling.

"I don't consider Matt a risk should he be out on bond," Murray said. "But I understand why the court took the position it did."

In that press conference, Murray also noted that Milby had recently been assaulted. His mother, Julie Milby said she doesn't know what Matthew's motive for bringing a gun to school was, but noted that he has been the frequent target of bullying and that no charges were filed when he was assaulted and injured.

The injury from the assault was serious, Murray said.

"I'm aware that Matt had his jaw broken within the last to six to eight months and no charges were filed against the perpetrators," he said.

Jacboson read the sentences for each of the three charges Milby faces to him. They all range from 20 to 45 years in prison. Milby affirmed that he heard and understood the charges. Murray requested a speedy trial within the next 120 days and Jacobson granted that, pending facts and procedures.

A preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday, May 23.

Following the hearing, Julie Milby left the courtroom quickly without speaking to media.