Woman comes to aid of neighbor stung by bees

A Glendale woman has been released from the hospital after she was stung multiple times by bees as she came to the aid of her neighbor who was being attacked by the swarm.

Scroll for more content...

The incident happened at a home near 51st and Peoria avenues.

Glendale fire says multiple animals were also stung. The beehive was reportedly found on top of the home.

According to fire officials, the homeowner, Steve Mullins, was stung 50 times and refused transportation to the hospital.

His neighbor, Tracy Todd, ran over to help him and she was stung "numerous" times. She is allergic to bees and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mullins told ABC15 Africanized bees swarmed him as he was cleaning his car.

"I fell a couple times in the street trying to get away and get to my pool in the backyard," Mullins said. "Before I knew it, I was just covered in bees."

As Mullins struggled to get to safety, his cries for help were heard by Todd. Despite being allergic to their toxin, Todd knew Mullins was in trouble.

"When I didn't hear him screaming anymore, I thought maybe he had got stung so many times that he was gone," Todd said.

Mullins, 60, went silent when he finally made it to his pool.

Mullins was able to make it into his pool, but the bees waited just above the water.

Africanized bees are known to sting in great numbers aggressively and will even pursue their victim for up to a quarter mile.

Todd says she was stung during the incident and ended up in the hospital but says she would do it all again no questions asked.

"I wasn't worrying about me being allergic I just heard somebody needed help," Todd said.

And the heartfelt sacrifice wasn't lost on Mullins whose called this neighborhood home for 14 years.

"We've always looked out for each other; it's a nice feeling."

"I'm sore, I'm shaken, but when I get a chance I am going to go over there and give him a hug," Todd said. "That's what we're supposed to do, we're supposed to help each other instead of being against each other."