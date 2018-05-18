Missouri tops horrible hundred puppy mill list for the 6th year in a row

For the sixth year in a row, Missouri is at the top of the Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred list of puppy mills in the country.

The Humane Society of the United States combs through federal and state inspections to compile the report each year.

This year, Missouri is once again in the top spot with the largest number of puppy mills - 23. Next is Ohio with 13, then Iowa with 10.

"When somebody doesn't pass an inspection, they need to be held accountable," said Kate Fields, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.

Fields said in Missouri breeders are not held accountable. According to the Horrible Hundred List, many of breeders are repeat offenders and have been on the list several years in a row.

Nate Meador, President and Chief Development Marketing Officer at Great Plains SPCA, said the high demand for puppies isn't helping the problem.

"For-profit organizations have taken advantage of that by overproducing the puppies and that's what has created the challenge and it's easy to do in Missouri," said Meador.

Meador said regulations in Missouri are more lax than other states and they need the public's help to make a change.

"It takes all of us working together not just the shelters teaming up, but citizens teaming up and talking with their legislators and lawmakers and having those conversations about protecting our animals," said Meador.

"That's where it starts. It's making sure that the state holds people accountable. That's it," said Fields.